K-pop group Exo has concluded its sixth concert tour in Seoul, South Korea. The final performances of “Exo Planet #6 - EXhOrizon [dot]” were held at KSPO Dome and drew about 33,000 spectators: all three shows, including limited-view seats, were sold out, Korea Herald reports.

Suho, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun took part in the closing concert. The tour began in April, covered 14 cities and consisted of 27 shows. The Seoul performance lasted about three hours: the musicians performed songs from different periods of the group’s 14-year career, combining live vocals with synchronized choreography.

Songs from the new album and well-known hits

The concert opened with “Crown” and “Suffocate” from the eighth LP “Reverxe,” as well as the hit “Monster,” released in 2016. The program also included “Moonlight Shadows,” “24/7,” “Sweet Lies” and “Crazy.”

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The audience reacted most loudly to performances of longtime fan favorites “The Eve,” “Love Shot,” “Tempo,” “Lotto,” “Ko Ko Bop” and “Call Me Baby.” The group also presented an EDM medley of “Lucky One,” “Power,” “Don't Fight the Feeling” and “Run.” During this segment, the members urged spectators to stand up and dance, while fans waved light sticks.

Statements about new projects

Exo performed a winter medley of “Sing for You,” “For Life,” “Universe” and “The First Snow,” as well as the fan songs “I'm Home” and “Flatline.” The program also featured the early hits “History,” “Love Me Right” and “Growl.”

Suho said that Exo would return with new music and performances as soon as possible. Sehun hinted at upcoming activities with Kai as part of a new unit project and said its choreography would be especially impressive. D.O. is also preparing to release the digital single “Darling” on Wednesday — it will be his first solo release two months after his fourth EP, “Dopamine,” which was released in September.

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