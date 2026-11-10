Polish deputy foreign minister Bartoszewski faces suspicions — RMF24

In Poland, Deputy Foreign Minister and PSL MP Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski has been notified of suspicions of misappropriating multi-million assets and subsequently concealing assets. As RMF24 reports, the alleged acts carry a penalty of between one and ten years in prison.

Funds and apartments in Warsaw

According to the outlet, the case concerns £1 million, €400,000 and nearly 7 million zlotys. According to prosecutors, Bartoszewski managed these funds on behalf of philanthropist Andrzej Ciechanowiecki, who lives in the United Kingdom.

Polish National Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Przemysław Nowak told an RMF FM journalist that the official allegedly spent part of these funds on his own needs. Investigators claim he may have used another part to purchase apartments in Warsaw and then sold them without returning the money to Ciechanowiecki.

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Suspicion of disposing of assets

The second episode, according to the prosecutor's office, concerns the possible disposal of officially declared property. Investigators believe that Bartoszewski may have done so while expecting a court ruling ordering the return of the allegedly misappropriated funds.

Among this property, prosecutors list a 600-square-metre manor house in Hajęty, valued at 5 million zlotys. According to investigators, the deputy minister and MP may have committed both alleged acts in collusion with his wife.

RMF24 also reported that Bartoszewski filed a declaration waiving his parliamentary immunity.

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