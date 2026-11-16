The US Federal Aviation Administration has approved the return to Earth of the uncrewed Dream Chaser spaceplane after its first spaceflight, which Sierra Space is targeting for spring 2027. The vehicle will be able to land at the shuttle landing facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida or at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Space.com reports.

Environmental assessment

The FAA stated that, according to the environmental assessment, Dream Chaser’s return will not have a significant impact on environmental quality under the US National Environmental Policy Act. For a potential landing at Vandenberg, the agency expects sonic booms, but they will be temporary, short-lived and limited to an intensity of 1.1 pounds per square foot. The FAA compared this effect to the rumble of thunder.

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First flight after lengthy development

Dream Chaser, which is about nine meters long, has been under development for more than two decades. The spaceplane has not yet flown into space but has undergone several aircraft drop tests. Sierra Space’s first vehicle is named Tenacity.

In 2016, NASA selected Sierra Nevada Corporation, which was then responsible for the Dream Chaser program, to carry out at least six uncrewed cargo flights to the International Space Station. The planned missions were postponed repeatedly. The vehicle was initially planned to launch aboard an Atlas V rocket, but was later moved to Vulcan Centaur. Dream Chaser was not ready for Vulcan’s second flight in October 2024, so the rocket launched without it. Sierra Space is now targeting a free test flight of the vehicle in low Earth orbit in spring 2027.

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