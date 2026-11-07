Polish tennis player Weronika Falkowska and American Alana Smith reached the doubles semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Chennai, India. In the quarterfinals, they defeated Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva and Australian Gabriella Da Silva-Fick — 3:6, 7:5, 10:5, Interia Sport reports.

Comeback after a lost start

The second-seeded Falkowska/Smith pair lost the first set 3:6. At the start of the second set, Falkowska lost her serve, but the Polish-American duo later took the lead at 3:1. In the seventh game, the players appealed to the chair umpire after an out call at 30:40. The pause lasted several minutes, but the decision was not changed.

After that, Falkowska and Smith again lost their serve and trailed 3:4, but won the second set 7:5 by converting their third set point.

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Seven points in a row in the match tiebreak

The winners were determined by a match tiebreak to ten points. Falkowska and Smith trailed 3:5, but then won seven points in a row. At 5:5, Falkowska won an important point at the net, and the match ended with a double fault by their opponents on serve.

In the first round of the tournament, the Polish-American duo defeated Japan's Moyuka Uchijima and Nao Hibino — 2:6, 6:4, 10:1. In the semifinals, Falkowska and Smith were set to play on Saturday, while their opponents were to be determined later the same day. According to the outlet, if Falkowska wins the title, she could return to the top 100 of the WTA doubles rankings.

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