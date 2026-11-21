The documentary film Heal, dedicated to the Princess of Wales Kate’s cancer diagnosis and life with a serious illness, will air on the BBC in the United Kingdom on November 29, 2026. As Variety reports, the film will have international premieres in the United States, Australia and Canada.

International screening dates

In the United States, the film will be released on November 30 through NBCUniversal: it will air on NBC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time, and on Bravo at 11:30 p.m. The following day, the film will become available on Peacock. Australia’s Channel 9 will broadcast Heal on December 1, while Canada’s CTV will air it on December 7.

What the documentary is about

In the film, Kate takes part in the National Three Peaks Challenge, attempting to climb the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. The event is held in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

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During the challenge, the princess shares her own experience and speaks with people who are also going through health problems. The film tells the story of diagnosis, recovery and life after cancer, as well as the people, places and experiences that can contribute to healing. All proceeds from the film’s distribution were directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Heal was directed by Benji Jackson and produced by Detail Films.

Kate announced her diagnosis in early 2024, and in January 2025 said that she was in remission after a course of chemotherapy.

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