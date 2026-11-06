Fly-half Fin Smith has recovered from a calf injury and will start for England in the match against Australia. It will be England’s first Test this autumn in the Nations Championship, to be played on Sunday, BBC Sport reports.

The 24-year-old Smith started at No. 10 in England’s previous five matches. His participation in the game against Australia was in doubt after he left the field late in Northampton’s match against Leicester on 24 October. During this year’s Six Nations, Smith moved ahead of George Ford in the national team’s fly-half hierarchy.

Ben Curry’s return

Flanker Ben Curry has also been included in the starting line-up, returning to Test matches after 16 months during which he had injury problems. His twin brother Tom Curry will not play because of a new injury sustained in training this week.

The article notes that Ben Curry could be important in the battle for the ball after tackles, where Australia’s Fraser McReight and Carlo Tizzano stand out. This could help England secure quick ball for Smith and the backs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other changes to the line-up

Smith’s Northampton team-mate Tommy Freeman will play on the wing. Full-back George Furbank, who moved to Harlequins in the summer, can operate as a first receiver if needed.

Alex Coles will start in the second row ahead of George Martin, while Henry Slade has been selected at outside centre. Joe Marchant and Will Joseph were not included in the 23-player squad.

Fin Baxter, who has played only two matches after a 10-month absence due to a foot injury, will play at loosehead prop. Ellis Genge and Will Stuart will be on the bench, while Exeter forward Greg Fisilau could make his first appearance for England.

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