The Bezos Earth Fund will allocate more than $100 million to protect the Amazon Basin through 15 new grants in South American countries. The funds will be directed toward protecting forests and Indigenous lands, restoring degraded areas, and monitoring changes in real time, Fortune reports.

Christian Samper, managing director for nature-based solutions at the fund, said that the Amazon is one of the key regions for preserving biodiversity and combating climate change. According to the World Wildlife Fund, around 17% of Amazon forests have already been lost, while roughly the same share has been degraded.

Protection of forests and Indigenous lands

The largest share of the new funding — $46 million — will be directed toward protecting forests and Indigenous territories. Grant recipients include FUNBIO, the International Conservation Fund of Canada, the Kayapó Indigenous Alliance, and Amazon Conservation Team. According to the fund's estimate, the Amazon Basin is home to about 400 Indigenous peoples with a total population of more than 2 million people.

The Bezos Earth Fund believes that Indigenous communities are best prepared to protect the forest because they live permanently in these areas, monitor the condition of the land, and respond to threats. The fund plans to secure protection for an additional 37 million acres of land and strengthen management systems across another 285 million acres.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fire prevention measures and satellite surveillance

More than $15 million has been earmarked to combat deforestation and fires. Recipients of the funding include the conservation organization Re:wild. The fund calls cattle ranching and fires the two main drivers of forest loss in the Amazon, which are often interconnected through clearing and burning land for pasture.

Separately, $19 million will be allocated for forest monitoring. The grants are intended to support tools for tracking species and environmental changes using satellite imagery, AI-powered cameras, audio recording devices, and analysis of DNA traces in soil and water. Another $2 million will go to the International Institute for Sustainability to establish two test sites totaling 12,000 acres, where restoration methods will be tested.

Since 2021, the fund has already provided about $150 million for Amazon conservation, according to its own data, working with more than 40 organizations in five South American countries. Jeff Bezos founded the Bezos Earth Fund in 2020 as part of a pledge to spend $10 billion on climate initiatives by 2030.

Read us on