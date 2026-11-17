In London, United Kingdom, the Solana Foundation announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in the cryptocurrency data platform CoinGecko. The deal, presented at the Breakpoint conference, was reported by CoinDesk.

Deal details

Vibhu Norby, the Solana Foundation’s product director, announced the controlling stake in CoinGecko on social media. At the same time, the parties did not disclose the value of the deal or the exact size of the stake acquired by the foundation.

According to the Solana Foundation, CoinGecko has 18 million registered users. The platform also provides market data to 180,000 cryptocurrency applications and companies through its data interfaces.

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Trading and data expansion

The Solana Foundation plans to add trading using Solana to the CoinGecko website, the GeckoTerminal platform, and the mobile app. Norby also outlined plans for decentralized finance tools, as well as broader coverage of stocks and tokenized real-world assets.

CoinGecko said it is currently only exploring the possibility of trading. Such a feature could allow users to research tokens, track prices, and execute trades without leaving the platform.

CoinGecko also plans to expand its coverage of on-chain assets, derivatives, and tokenized real-world assets, as well as improve data services for businesses and financial companies. The platform said it would continue to cover the broader cryptocurrency market using its own technologies and public data methodologies.

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