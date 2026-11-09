Ford has assembled the first validation Fathom electric pickups on the production line at its modernized assembly plant in Louisville. Ford Chief Operating Officer Kumar Galhotra announced this during the company’s quarterly report, InsideEVs reports.

According to Galhotra, about 90% of validation testing has already been completed. The assembled vehicles are not production cars: they are used to verify the Fathom manufacturing process and the Universal Electric Vehicle Platform, Ford’s electric vehicle platform.

Parallel assembly of sections

The Fathom pickup is planned to be manufactured using a system Ford calls an “assembly tree.” The front, center and rear sections of the vehicle will be assembled in parallel and then joined at the end of the manufacturing process.

Ford believes this organization will make it possible to produce vehicles faster and more efficiently, including through improved ergonomics for workers. InsideEVs notes that this approach resembles the unboxed method Tesla introduced for the Cybercab.

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Cast components and supply

Ford has invested more than $2 billion in Fathom production in Louisville. The Shelbyville Technical Center also produces large cast components for the affordable electric pickup.

According to the publication, two large cast components are set to replace 146 separate parts, which should reduce manufacturing complexity and costs. Galhotra said Ford has already produced 5,000 such components and confirmed its ability to manufacture them at a high rate.

The company named supplier readiness to provide the required volumes of quality parts as its next task. Deliveries of Fathom vehicles to customers are expected at the end of 2027.

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