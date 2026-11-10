Formula 1 plans to hold the final rounds of the 2026 season in Qatar on November 27–29 and in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on December 4–6. The Italian circuit in Imola, which had been prepared as a reserve venue, was asked to stop its preparations.

Imola asked to stop preparations

BBC Sport reported the decision, citing Formula 1. Imola had been preparing to potentially host a Grand Prix on the dates of the Abu Dhabi round if the two final races in the Middle East could not take place.

Formula 1 said it was prepared to cancel the rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi if the situation in the region worsens. A series representative said the safety of all participants would be the priority.

Security situation in the region

Formula 1 explained its decision to continue preparations by saying that the situation in Qatar and the UAE has not deteriorated in recent months. According to the series, government travel advice permits trips to these countries, insurance remains valid, events are being held there, and teams support completing the season according to the original plan.

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Earlier, after the start of the war between the United States and Israel and Iran, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was cancelled and the Bahrain round was postponed. The Bahrain Grand Prix was ultimately held in October at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia. A MotoGP round was also held in Qatar last weekend.

At the same time, according to BBC Sport, a number of senior Formula 1 figures expressed concerns about travelling to the final races. Qatar and the UAE are located near areas of the Strait of Hormuz where missile strikes are ongoing. Saudi Arabia is also being attacked by the Houthis from Yemen, which has led to several events in the country being cancelled or postponed in recent weeks.

Qatar and Abu Dhabi pay substantial sums to host rounds and have investment ties to the sport: Qatar's sovereign fund is a co-owner of the Audi team, while Abu Dhabi is a co-owner of McLaren.

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