U.S. startup Foundation Future Industries, which develops military humanoid robots, missed employee salary payments on October 30. The San Francisco-based company’s employees have still not received the money, CNBC reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Executive’s loan

According to the publication’s sources, Foundation CEO and co-founder Sanket Pathak borrowed $4.6 million from the company last year to purchase a luxury home. Some employees believe the funds could have been used to pay salaries.

Public records show that an LLC in which Pathak is listed as the sole principal member purchased a property in Sausalito, California, for $4.6 million in October 2025. CNBC’s sources say that when he received the funds, Pathak described them as a short-term loan, and existing investors were aware of it through the company’s financial disclosures.

A representative for Pathak confirmed receiving from reporters a detailed list of the main questions for the article but did not respond to requests for comment.

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Funding search

Since January, Pathak has been seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for Foundation at a $3 billion valuation. According to CNBC’s sources, he is the sole member of the board of directors and owns a majority of the shares, raising concerns among potential investors about corporate governance.

In August, the company also lacked funds to pay salaries, but employees received the money about two days after Foundation secured a temporary loan from one of its investors. This week, Pathak told employees in an internal memo that he was seeking funds to repay salary arrears.

Foundation was founded in April 2024 by Pathak, Tribe Capital CEO Arjun Sethi, and Cobalt Robotics co-founder Mike LeBlanc. The company is developing the Phantom humanoid robot and has stated its intention to introduce a new generation of robots ready to be equipped with weapons. In April, Eric Trump was introduced as an investor and Foundation’s chief strategy adviser. At the same time, according to CNBC, widespread claims about $24 million in Pentagon contracts refer to contracts held by Boardwalk Robotics, which Foundation acquired in late 2024.

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