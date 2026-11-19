In Baghdad, Frenchman Adrien Guihal, who voiced ISIS's claim of responsibility for the 2016 truck attack in Nice, pleaded guilty and asked to be allowed to return to France. Eighty-six people were killed in the Nice attack. As The National reports, the hearing took place at the Karkh Criminal Court.

Denied leadership role

The 41-year-old Guihal, known in ISIS as Abu Osama al-Faransi, is one of 47 French members of the group who were transferred from northeastern Syria to Iraq in July 2025 to face prosecution under Iraq's counterterrorism law.

At the hearing, he insisted that he was not one of ISIS's leaders but worked as a translator in the group's media office. According to him, he arrived in Syria in 2015, underwent religious and military training, and tried twice to escape ISIS in 2017, but was detained and imprisoned.

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Guihal said he rejects ISIS attacks in France and regrets his association with the group. He told the court that he admits guilt and hopes to return to his country.

Sentences to be announced on November 26

On the same day, the court heard six other defendants, including 31-year-old Nabil Ben Bahlouli. He also pleaded guilty, expressed remorse, and said that he left ISIS in 2018. According to him, he worked in the group as a driver of a water tanker truck.

The judge is to announce the sentences for the seven defendants on November 26. The day before, the same court sentenced six Frenchmen to life imprisonment for ISIS membership, including 45-year-old Thomas Barnouin. In total, according to the publication, 16 of the 47 French citizens have already been convicted. In Iraq, life imprisonment means 20 years in prison and is automatically reviewed by the Court of Cassation within 30 days.

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