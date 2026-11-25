Germany’s women’s national football team will play matches against Argentina and Peru with special UN Women Germany patches on their sleeves. The campaign will take place during a tour of South America, which is part of the team’s preparations for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

As Deutsche Welle reports, the initiative is linked to UN Women Germany’s “Orange The World” campaign, aimed at drawing attention to violence against women. The campaign runs from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, through December 10, Human Rights Day.

The national team’s position

National team captain Giulia Gwinn said in a statement by the German Football Association that violence against women and girls has no place in society. According to her, the team wants to use its audience to raise awareness of the issue and send a visible signal against violence.

The German footballers had already supported the campaign two years ago, when they took part in a video devoted to violence against women.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The campaign and the situation in Germany

Deutsche Welle notes that domestic violence in Germany has reached a record level: 16 women experience physical violence every hour. Elke Ferner, head of UN Women Germany, said that the 16 Days of Activism should provide survivors with information about available assistance and remind them that they are not to blame for the violence they experienced.

Ferner considers the involvement of prominent female athletes important for the campaign, particularly in football. She stressed that violence against women has structural causes and that changes in societal structures are needed to overcome it.

The Safe Sport organization, which provides free psychological and legal support in Germany to survivors of physical, sexual, and psychological violence in sport, reported an increase in the number of appeals. According to its representative Ina Lambert, the organization most often deals with cases of psychological violence, while sexual violence also remains a serious problem.

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