G7 in Paris to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine — The Hindu

On November 9, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries begin two days of talks in Paris, France, devoted, among other things, to ending Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation surrounding Iran. The Group of Seven includes the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

As The Hindu reports, European states intend to urge the United States to seek a just settlement of the war unleashed against Ukraine by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

The meeting in Paris takes place ahead of US-mediated talks between Moscow and Kyiv scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi. European countries fear that Ukraine could be forced to agree to unfavorable terms.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told RTL radio that Europeans would be represented at the meeting in Abu Dhabi and that France would take part in it. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to attend both days of the Paris meeting.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The event was initially planned to be held in Marseille, but was moved to Paris at the last minute. Only organizational circumstances were cited as the reason for the venue change.

Iran and protection of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Iran will be another topic. US President Donald Trump did not rule out new strikes on the country, including on the so-called Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected nuclear site. Tehran denies that a nuclear facility is located there. European states, for their part, seek a diplomatic settlement and the restoration of normal shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Also on November 9, the French Ministry of Finance will hold a donor conference to raise funds for repairs to the protective shelter over the reactor of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which exploded in 1986. The shelter was damaged as a result of a Russian strike last year. According to the French ministry, about €500 million is needed, while only slightly more than half of that amount has been raised.

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