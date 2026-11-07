In Turkey, football club Galatasaray reported that Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The procedure is scheduled for Saturday at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Injury in Champions League match

According to the club, Osimhen sustained an injury to his left knee in a UEFA Champions League match against Germany's Stuttgart. An MRI revealed a loose body in the knee, after which the club scheduled surgery. The procedure is to be performed by club doctor Yener İnce.

Galatasaray also excluded the 27-year-old striker from the squad for the upcoming domestic match against Amed Sportif Faaliyetler.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nigeria national team matches in doubt

Due to the surgery, Osimhen's participation in the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches has been called into question. Nigeria is due to host Tanzania in Uyo on November 13 and play the return away match on November 17.

In September, the forward had already missed Nigeria's first two qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau because of a right adductor injury sustained in Galatasaray's game against İstanbul Başakşehir. The club has not yet named a recovery timeframe after the new surgery.

Nigeria is competing in Group L alongside Tanzania, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau. Tanzania, which will host the final tournament together with Kenya and Uganda, has already secured a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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