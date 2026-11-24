Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said at a meeting with employees that the company does not need a succession plan in the format customary for corporations. CNBC reports, citing people who attended the event and asked not to be named.

Statement to employees

According to CNBC’s sources, Huang said Nvidia has built a team that does not require planning for a leadership change in the way ordinary organizations do. He explained this by the chipmaker’s unique business model.

During his first meeting with employees after being reinstated, the executive also apologized to staff. According to the channel’s sources, Huang said he had let employees down and promised to do his job better after returning.

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Return to the position

CNBC writes that Nvidia’s board of directors reinstated Huang as CEO on Monday — 11 days after his resignation on November 12. New board chairman Harvey Jones had previously said the resignation occurred after the disclosure of personal conduct incompatible with the company’s code of conduct, standards, and cultural norms.

In its announcement of Huang’s return, Nvidia said the board had received information from senior U.S. federal government officials regarding possible national security risks. U.S. President Donald Trump told CNBC that he had provided the board with assurances regarding Huang’s reinstatement. After the announcement of his return, Nvidia shares rose by more than 30%, but declined on Tuesday.

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