Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster has announced that its version of smart glasses on Google’s Android XR platform will be released in December. The brand’s website states that pre-orders for the device called Intelligent Eyewear will open on November 12, Engadget reports. At the same time, Google has not independently confirmed either the pre-order date or the December launch.

Google partners

Gentle Monster, Warby Parker and Samsung are Google’s partners in the Android XR project. According to Engadget, Warby Parker also likely accidentally listed November 12 as the opening date for pre-orders of its own version of the glasses.

The project is intended to compete with Meta’s smart glasses and partly revive the Google Glass concept. The Gentle Monster and Warby Parker models are expected to operate without a display, focusing on audio interactions, while also providing access to Gemini.

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Android XR and a short film

The Android XR platform is designed for different types of devices, including mixed reality in the Samsung Galaxy XR and augmented reality in the Xreal Aura. The glasses from Gentle Monster and Warby Parker are expected to become an audio-focused, screenless version of this operating system.

Along with the announcement, Gentle Monster released a teaser for a short film by director Jonathan Glazer featuring actor Joaquin Phoenix. The brand said that the full version of the film would be available in mid-November. According to Engadget’s assessment, the teaser leans more toward experimental cinema than a conventional advertising video.

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