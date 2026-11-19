At the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that surging demand for artificial intelligence equipment and related technologies is raising consumer prices around the world. In her view, this could force central banks in many countries to tighten monetary policy and raise interest rates.

As The Guardian reports, Georgieva named demand for AI technologies as one of the factors behind global inflationary pressure, alongside the energy shock caused by the war in the Middle East. In her estimate, these factors could raise global inflation to 4.7% in 2026.

Rate increases in major economies

The article notes that central banks have already raised borrowing costs this year after the war that began in February pushed global oil prices above $100 per barrel. The European Central Bank raised rates in June for the first time since 2023, the US Federal Reserve did so in September, and the Bank of England did so earlier this month.

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Financial markets expect borrowing costs to rise further next year, as the spread of AI supports economic growth despite conflict-related instability. At the same time, oil prices have declined in recent weeks due to increased commodity supply.

AI as a factor in trade and growth

Georgieva also said that AI technologies are contributing to stronger-than-expected economic growth in a number of countries. According to her, AI equipment and related technology goods already account for more than one-tenth of global merchandise trade, and this share is growing rapidly.

The IMF chief stressed that countries need digital infrastructure, workers, and labor markets prepared for the deployment of AI. She also drew attention to the need to manage risks to financial stability and cybersecurity.

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