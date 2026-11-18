UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has backed a ban on police officers taking part in Pride events in uniform. She said the new standard of impartiality is needed to restore public trust in law enforcement, The Guardian reports.

The argument for impartiality

Mahmood referred to a case in Northumbria, where police officers took part in a Pride event last year. A court concluded that this breached the duty of impartiality. According to the minister, such marches may include activists, including those focused on gender identity issues that are currently disputed, so the participation of law enforcement alongside them may appear to be a political act.

At the same time, the home secretary rejected claims of a systematic or regular “two-tier” model of policing in the country. She acknowledged that there had been isolated examples of different treatment that affected trust in the police and contributed to the spread of this perception.

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Reaction from police representatives

City of London Police Deputy Commissioner Nick Adams, who is also responsible for LGBTQ+ issues among police leaders, criticised the wording that LGBTQ+ topics are controversial. According to him, such rhetoric makes LGBTQ+ people in the police and society feel less safe and less valued. He stressed that LGBTQ+ is a characteristic protected by law.

Next week, Wiltshire Police will face a lawsuit over setting up a stand at a Pride event in Swindon. The claim is linked to allegations that the stand demonstrated a lack of police neutrality amid disputes over transgender rights.

Mahmood also said that law enforcement agencies should engage with communities on local issues, but not with activist groups advancing their own political agenda. National Police Chiefs’ Council chair Gavin Stephens stressed that public trust depends on whether people consider the police fair and impartial, while diversity makes the service stronger.

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