Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a televised event in Tehran that a possible resumption of war with Israel and the United States would not change his country’s policy. Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Araghchi’s statement

The minister’s comment came amid escalating threats of new attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel, the outlet writes. On October 23, US President Donald Trump said that Washington “could carry out another small Epic Fury,” referring to the US-Israeli campaign against Iran which, according to the source, began on February 28.

Araghchi said that there has recently been talk of a new war, but he is already thinking about the post-war period. According to him, Iran’s policy will remain unchanged regardless of whether war begins. The minister also said that the United States and Israel had already resorted to such actions twice and would not get a different result if they repeated them.

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Situation in the Strait of Hormuz

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the ceasefire between Iran and the United States on April 8 ended the most intense fighting, although sporadic exchanges of fire continued in the area of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. These clashes have subsided in recent weeks.

The outlet notes that Tehran has claimed control over the strait since the start of the war and regularly attacked vessels attempting to pass through without its permission. In response, the United States supports a naval counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

In June, Iran and the United States agreed on a memorandum that was intended to outline a path toward a permanent settlement of the conflict, but the agreement later collapsed, with the sides accusing each other of violating it. Tehran called for a return to the agreement. Araghchi said that shipping routes and the management of the Strait of Hormuz would no longer be as they were before, and that to achieve peace, the region must move toward the complete absence of foreign forces.

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