Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is visiting Caracas to meet with Venezuela’s interim authorities. Venezuelan state television showed footage of him at the presidential palace alongside acting President Delcy Rodríguez, The Independent reports.

Unannounced visit

The Pentagon did not publicly announce Hegseth’s trip. He became the latest member of US President Donald Trump’s cabinet to visit Venezuela this year. Earlier, the US secretaries of the interior and energy visited the country, focusing on access to Venezuelan oil reserves and critical minerals.

In August, Trump said that Hegseth had helped broker a major deal under which the United States gained control over part of Venezuela’s oil reserves. The US administration also says it returned more than $12 billion to Venezuela, or nearly 99% of revenue from Venezuelan oil sales, in accordance with an agreement with Rodríguez’s government.

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Situation after Maduro’s capture

Rodríguez, an ally of Nicolás Maduro, took charge of the country after US forces captured the former Venezuelan president in January during a nighttime raid in Caracas and took him to New York. In the United States, Maduro was charged with drug trafficking, allegations he denies in court.

Rodríguez continues to serve as head of state, although the court-authorized term of her tenure ended in July. According to the publication, US forces are attacking vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean that the Trump administration considers to be carrying drugs. Since September 2025, at least 240 people have been killed in these operations. At the same time, US officials have released little evidence to support claims that the targeted vessels were carrying drugs.

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