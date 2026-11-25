Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia will not take part in the final round of the MotoGP season in Valencia, Spain, due to an injury. A final medical examination did not allow the two-time series champion to return to his motorcycle, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Injury after crash in Qatar

The 29-year-old Bagnaia crashed on the first lap of the sprint race in Qatar this month. Fermin Aldeguer collided with the rear tyre of his Ducati, leaving the Italian with a broken foot, while the race was stopped with red flags.

Due to the injury, Bagnaia also missed the Portuguese Grand Prix. At that round, his teammate Marc Marquez won his eighth MotoGP championship title.

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Replacement in Valencia and move to Aprilia

In Valencia, Bagnaia will be replaced by Iker Lecuona, as he was at the Portuguese round. Ducati said that Lecuona will race at his home circuit after scoring points in both races of the Portuguese weekend.

Bagnaia won the MotoGP championship in 2022 and 2023 and finished runner-up in 2024. He secured 31 victories for Ducati, the most among the team's riders in MotoGP. In 2027, he will race for Aprilia under a four-year contract. His place in the Ducati factory team is expected to be taken by KTM rider Pedro Acosta, who will become Marquez's teammate.

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