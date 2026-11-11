Google adds Gemini app to Apple CarPlay — Engadget

Google has made the Gemini app available in Apple CarPlay for all languages supported by Gemini Live. As Engadget reports, the AI assistant could previously be used in CarPlay through the Google Maps app.

Access via the Gemini icon

Users can now launch Gemini directly from the car system screen by tapping the Gemini icon. The company said that users can continue a previous conversation with Gemini in the car or start a new one. Conversations will synchronize with the Gemini app for iPhone and be saved in chat history.

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Operating requirements and capabilities

To use Gemini in CarPlay, users need to install the latest version of the app on an iPhone, enable microphone access and use Gemini Live on the smartphone at least once. Google suggests using the assistant while traveling to prepare for a meeting, catch up on unread emails, listen to Daily Brief or find recommendations for local establishments.

Before launching Gemini in CarPlay, Google enabled the Personal Assistance feature in Gemini for Android Auto. It can access data from other Google apps to provide more personalized responses. The company is also rolling out Personal Intelligence in Gemini for vehicles with Google built-in services.

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