Google has announced the launch in the United States of the computer use feature in the Gemini app for macOS. It enables artificial intelligence to perform actions on a user’s Mac, including working with native apps, local files and websites. TechCrunch reports.

How the feature will work

The user must describe the required task to Gemini, after which the agent will perform a sequence of actions in the background. The process will be displayed in the chat as a preview, while the computer screen and cursor will remain available for other work.

Users will be able to pause or stop the agent’s work, as well as approve its actions before they are performed. Google suggests using the new capability to fill out forms, carry out repetitive operations with groups of files, sort files according to specified criteria, and create presentations based on files or data from online dashboards.

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Availability and previous tools

At launch, the feature is available in English in the United States. Using it requires the Gemini app for Mac and a Google AI Plus, Pro or Ultra subscription. The company did not specify when the capability will become available in other markets or on other platforms.

Google also announced this week a broader rollout of the Tasks feature in Gemini, which can help users log in to websites, make online purchases or book appointments. In addition, the company recently began admitting the first testers to the updated CC agent, designed to organize family matters across email, calendars, chats and tasks.

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