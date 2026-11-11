Google Fi launches automatic carrier switching — Engadget

Google Fi has begun rolling out the Super Network feature, which allows a smartphone to automatically switch between two mobile carriers to improve connectivity. Initially, the capability is becoming available to owners of the Pixel 9 and newer models with eSIM, Engadget reports.

Automatic network selection

If a device detects a slow connection, it will be able to independently switch from one carrier's network to another. This is intended to help in the event of lost coverage or network congestion without manual settings.

Google Fi does not disclose the names of the carriers included in Super Network. Engadget notes that one of them could likely be T-Mobile, which the service partnered with previously. Wider availability of the feature for other devices is expected in 2027.

Super Network and Wi-Fi Auto-Connect+ will be available at no additional charge to users of the Unlimited Premium and Flexible plans. For international travelers, both features will work in more than 200 destinations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Indoor Wi-Fi and support

Alongside Super Network, Google Fi is launching Wi-Fi Auto-Connect+, designed to improve data transfer speeds indoors, including in shopping centers and airports. When Wi-Fi is available, the device will be able to connect to the network, and data will be protected by automatic encryption.

Wi-Fi Auto-Connect+ will initially be available on the Pixel 5a and newer models, as well as on select Motorola and Samsung smartphones with OneUI 9 or a newer version. The feature will operate in selected locations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Brazil.

The Google Fi app will also introduce the Ask Fi AI agent. It will answer questions, help with billing issues and troubleshoot connection problems in real time; users will also be able to contact support staff.

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