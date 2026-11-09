Google said that a proposed Australian law requiring online platforms to ensure safety could force the company to restrict access to Gmail for users under the age of 18. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Age verification for private services

The legislation in question is the Digital Duty of Care, under which internet companies must demonstrate that they are taking steps to remove harmful content. Failure to comply could result in a fine of up to 109 million Australian dollars, or about 75.1 million US dollars.

The bill has already been approved by Australia’s House of Representatives, but it requires support from representatives of different political forces to pass in the Senate.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Technology companies’ position

Rachel Lord, YouTube’s head of policy for Australia and New Zealand, told a Senate hearing that a provision on age verification where there is a risk that a child could view pornography may require age confirmation and blocking access to everyday communication services. She named messengers, email and private file storage among them.

According to her, such requirements could potentially involve interference in private correspondence or the contents of file storage. Representatives of Meta, TikTok and Snap also expressed concern that regulators’ broad powers to define harmful content could curb online communication.

Some companies said that the threat of substantial fines could lead platforms to over-moderate content. At the same time, the Australian government said that only a broad set of rules can ensure a safe internet.

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