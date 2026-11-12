Representatives of the plaintiffs in the class-action case Freestyle World, Inc. v. United States filed a motion with the US Court of International Trade seeking a mechanism for refunding tariff payments. A decision on the motion could extend compensation to more than 330,000 importers, regardless of whether they filed separate lawsuits against the administration of US President Donald Trump, Fortune reports.

Refunds for all participants in the case

The total amount of potential refunds stands at $166 billion. The plaintiffs' representatives said the proposed court order would authorize customs authorities to return the money with interest to all members of the class action, including tens of thousands of small businesses that lack the resources for individual court cases.

In February, the US Supreme Court ruled that tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act exceeded presidential authority. This opened the way for refunds to US importers that paid these duties.

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The Trump administration's position

As of August, more than $115 billion had already been returned to US companies through the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries system. At the same time, some importers have still not received compensation because of technical errors in filings, missing required documents, a lack of legal resources, or the use of a third-party importer.

The Trump administration opposes a universal refund mechanism and insists that compensation should be received only by importers that independently went to court. The US Department of Justice has until November 13 to submit its response to the original lawsuit and until December 9 to present its position on the refund motion.

Judge Richard Eaton previously ruled that all importers that paid these tariffs are entitled to refunds and issued a universal refund order in April. The US administration appealed the ruling in June.

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