Google unveils 8tx and 8i Max chips — Cyprus Mail

Google has unveiled two new variants of its proprietary tensor processing units — 8tx and 8i Max. They are designed for different customer needs in artificial intelligence, including secure data processing and handling large volumes of information, Cyprus Mail reports.

Chip for secure data

The 8tx model is aimed at government institutions and companies in regulated industries that need to protect sensitive data during processing. It combines Google's chip technology with AMD processors and encrypts data at the hardware level.

According to the company, 8tx delivers up to twice the speed of the previous version, with virtually no loss in performance.

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For large AI tasks

The 8i Max processor is designed for artificial intelligence applications that need to process very large volumes of information simultaneously. It combines two chips in one package, which is expected to provide additional computing resources and memory.

Google said this variant is suitable for coding assistants, mathematical reasoning tasks, and drug development. Previously, Google's tensor processing units were used mainly within the company for Search, YouTube, and Gemini, but they are also offered to corporate clients through its cloud business.

The company said TPU sales made a noticeable contribution to its September-quarter results: Google Cloud revenue more than doubled to $30.71 billion.

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