The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 118:114 in overtime, extending their winning streak to nine games. Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 47 points, while Luka Dončić added 36, Cyprus Mail reports.

Lakers’ fourth-quarter comeback

With one minute left in the third quarter, the Lakers were trailing by 18 points. Grimes scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer in the closing seconds that sent the game into overtime. Overall, he made 10 of 14 three-point attempts, also a personal best.

Dončić scored at least 30 points for the 11th consecutive game. For the Hornets, Brandon Miller had 28 points, while Naz Reid recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds. It was the Charlotte team’s ninth loss in its last 10 games.

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Other results from the game day

The Detroit Pistons won 115:93 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, ending their opponents’ 12-game winning streak. Cade Cunningham scored 27 points, while Ausar Thompson fell one rebound short of a triple-double with 14 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. Victor Wembanyama had 25 points and 18 rebounds for the Spurs.

The New York Knicks defeated the Toronto Raptors 111:102, ending the game with a 9:0 run. The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 132:107 to snap a 12-game losing streak, while the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the Portland Trail Blazers 106:105 thanks to Jaden McDaniels’ game-winning shot with 2.6 seconds remaining.

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