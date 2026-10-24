In Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stated that there would be no negotiations or concessions for forces that do not recognize the Constitution and act against the state. In his view, decisive action against terrorism and strengthening police capabilities are needed to restore peace in the province.

As Dawn reports, Kundi made the statement in Charsadda after visiting the families of Counter Terrorism Department Deputy Superintendent Imranuddin Khan and Constable Kazim Jan. Both police officers were killed during an operation against militants in the Karak district and were later buried in their native villages in Charsadda with police honors.

Strengthening the police

The governor said that the Pakistan Army, police and other security agencies had suffered significant losses while ensuring the country's security. He also urged the public not to support militants or provide them with shelter.

According to Kundi, the police and other law enforcement agencies need modern weapons and equipment. He said he was ready to allocate funds from his development fund for this purpose. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, according to the governor, assured him that the federal authorities were ready to provide the police with the necessary weapons and financial resources.

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The governor's information adviser, Samar Haroon Bilour, said that the police and the Counter Terrorism Department need modern weapons, protected vehicles, tracking systems and personal protective equipment. She stressed the need for continued federal support for these structures.

Package for the province

Separately, at a press conference in Peshawar, Kundi said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a package of 160 billion Pakistani rupees for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to him, the prime minister also instructed that a meeting be held on problems with gas and wheat.

The governor noted that security, development and social issues in the province were discussed at a meeting of the National High-Level Committee, attended by the prime minister and senior military leadership. Kundi linked peace in the region to development and the ability to attract foreign investment.

He also said that the province was not receiving its due share of water under the 1991 agreement. According to him, tenders for packages 1 and 4 of the Chashma canal are planned to be announced next month.

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