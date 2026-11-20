Blondie has released the new single Come Back Home, which will be included on the upcoming album High Noon. The record is due out on February 26, Rolling Stone reports.

A song about touring and home

The song was written by Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of the band Lucius. They also performed vocal harmonies on the recording. According to the songwriters, the track initially was a personal reflection on several years of touring, prolonged time away from home, and the impact of distance and travel on thoughts and relationships, before later becoming part of Blondie’s repertoire.

Wolfe and Laessig called Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry an important female figure in punk, rock, and disco. The songwriters said they did not expect their song to become part of the band’s history.

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High Noon tracklist

Blondie guitarist Chris Stein compared the mood of Come Back Home to Alison Krauss’s Down to the River to Pray, which was featured in the Coen brothers’ 2000 tragicomedy O Brother, Where Art Thou? In his view, the new single has a similarly eerie, almost spiritual atmosphere, as well as a sense of simplicity and restraint.

Come Back Home follows Spectral Eyes, the album’s lead single, written by Johnny Marr and released in October. High Noon will be Blondie’s first album in nine years and will contain 13 tracks. It will also include Stein’s Heartbreak Kid, Sleepwalking, written by Glen Matlock, and Man Who Had No Face, created by Stein and Debbie Harry.

The band also revisited Little Metal Drummer, which Blondie co-founder Jimmy Destri originally recorded for his debut solo album Heart On A Wall. Debbie Harry and the band’s co-founder, drummer Clem Burke, who died in April 2025, took part in the original 1981 recording.

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