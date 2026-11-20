Honda held an online premiere of the new seven-seat Avancier crossover on November 20, 2026. The model became the first production vehicle with the next-generation Honda Hybrid system, a new platform for midsize vehicles, and DualPower eAWD all-wheel drive, Motor1 reports.

Seven seats and new styling

The Avancier was created in line with the Grand-Journey concept. It is the first Honda model with the new H logo, and its design is intended to set the direction for the brand's upcoming hybrids, including the future next-generation CR-V.

The interior features a large touchscreen on the dashboard, a digital instrument cluster, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system with Dolby Atmos. Honda also plans to develop cabin technologies under the MyCabin name and handling and ride-smoothness solutions under the MyMotion brand.

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Hybrid system and all-wheel drive

The new Honda Hybrid is an evolution of the two-motor hybrid architecture that the company used previously. According to Honda, the updated system expands the engine's efficient operating range and has a more compact drive module. The company has not yet disclosed the model's combined output, torque, or fuel-economy figures.

For the first time for Honda, the DualPower eAWD system allows separate motors to drive the front and rear axles. The company says this should improve standing starts and power distribution between the axles depending on road conditions.

The Avancier platform is intended for midsize crossovers and sedans and provides for a common engine bay and rear lower body section for future models. Honda notes that its design uses approximately 40% more high-strength steel than the previous architecture. Sales of the Avancier will first begin in Thailand, and the model will enter the Japanese market in spring 2027. By the end of the financial year on March 31, 2030, Honda plans to launch 15 next-generation hybrid models globally.

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