In Poland, Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie defeated Energa Indykpol AZS Olsztyn 3–1 in a match that Interia Sport classifies as part of the Tauron League. The award for the most valuable player of the match went to the winners’ libero, Jakub Popiwczak.

The match ended with set scores of 23:25, 25:20, 25:16, 25:20. Zawiercie lost the first set but won the next three and secured victory without a tie-break.

Explanation of the award

The 30-year-old Popiwczak said that the competition commissioner explained the MVP decision to him as being “for the totality of his merits.” The volleyball player noted that players in his position rarely receive such an award, so he was grateful for the recognition.

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According to the libero, the team expected a difficult contest. Popiwczak pointed out that the opponent had changed little compared with last season, when it was a dangerous opponent in the league.

Course of the season

Popiwczak also said that Olsztyn, despite two defeats in its first three matches of the season, has a strong serve. He acknowledged that Zawiercie’s play was not always as smooth as the team had planned, but stressed the importance of fighting in such matches.

Michał Winiarski’s team started the season with a 0–3 defeat to GKS Katowice. Zawiercie then beat ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle and PGE Projekt Warszawa 3–1, and Skra Bełchatów 3–0. At the same time, the team lost 0–3 to Bogdanka LUK Lublin in the Polish Super Cup match.

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