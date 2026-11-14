Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in Singapore — The Guardian

Japan’s national team defeated Brazil 3-2 in a friendly match in Singapore. Raphinha and Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti were sent off late in the match. The Guardian reported this.

Winning goal in stoppage time

The Japanese team took a 2-0 lead within the first 20 minutes of the match. Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura scored the goals. Brazil reduced the deficit in the 33rd minute through Vinícius Júnior.

In the 75th minute, Vinícius Júnior completed his brace and equalised. However, Tatsuhito Sakamoto scored Japan’s winning goal in stoppage time. Raphinha was substituted in the 71st minute but received a straight red card for protesting near the touchline after the opponents’ late goal. Ancelotti was also sent off in the tense closing stages of the game.

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Argentina lost to Uruguay

In another friendly, Argentina lost 1-2 at home to Uruguay in Buenos Aires. It was Argentina’s first match since Lionel Messi ended his international career in early October.

Leonardo Balerdi scored an own goal in the 48th minute, and five minutes later Maximiliano Araújo doubled the visitors’ lead. Julián Álvarez reduced the home side’s deficit in the 73rd minute. Coach Lionel Scaloni did not assign the number 10 shirt to any player for this match, explaining that he had not yet decided on Messi’s successor.

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