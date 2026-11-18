Taiwan’s national team finished fourth at the U-23 Baseball World Cup in Nicaragua, losing 4-8 to Japan in the bronze-medal game in Managua. This was reported by the Taipei Times.

Taiwan’s early lead

The Taiwanese team opened the scoring in the first inning: Cheng Chun-wei hit a single, and Liu Chen-yu brought home a run with another single. In the second inning, Taiwan extended its lead to 3-0. Sung Po-han and Wu Po-hsuan reached base consecutively on singles, while Yeh Hung-jen was hit by a pitch to load the bases. An error by the Japanese team and Cheng’s RBI single brought Taiwan two more runs.

Japan cut the deficit in the second inning thanks to a two-run home run by Tomohiro Matsunaga. In the third inning, the Japanese tied the score: Koki Matsushima stole second after hitting a single, advanced to third on an opponent’s error, and Kiku Yamashita hit an RBI single.

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Matsunaga’s two home runs

In the fourth inning, Matsunaga hit his second two-run home run to put Japan ahead, 5-3. In the fifth inning, the Japanese national team added three more runs. Reliever Hsu Shao-chieh loaded the bases with two walks and a hit, then allowed a run on a bases-loaded walk. Wang Hsuan-chi, who replaced him, gave up a two-run double to Yushin Mitsui.

Taiwan ended a four-inning scoreless streak in the seventh inning when Sung hit an RBI single with the bases loaded, but the team could not build on the rally. The loss was charged to Wu Jui-tsung, who allowed two earned runs in one inning of work.

Road to the Super Round

In the group stage, Taiwan finished third after suffering two defeats, but advanced to the Super Round. There, the team defeated South Korea, Japan and Venezuela, including a 2-1 victory over the Japanese. Taiwan’s best result since the tournament switched from the U-21 to the U-23 format in 2016 was third place in 2022.

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