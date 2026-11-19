The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has changed the final plan for the Hayabusa2 probe mission due to problems with its ion engines. The spacecraft will no longer conduct a rendezvous and landing attempt on the near-Earth asteroid 1998 KY26 in 2031. Instead, in April 2028, the probe is expected to fly past another small asteroid, 2015 BM510, at high speed.

Engine malfunction

As Space.com reports, the last operational engine of Hayabusa2's four ion engines malfunctioned in mid-August. In addition, a sensor detected unexpected erosion of the spacecraft's surface during its long journey.

Yuuya Mimasu, head of the extended mission, said that the deterioration of onboard equipment is becoming increasingly noticeable. JAXA announced the change of the mission target at a press conference on November 17, the day after a meeting of the Japanese Cabinet's Space Policy Subcommittee.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New mission target

Hayabusa2 was launched in 2014 to collect material from the asteroid Ryugu. In December 2020, the samples were delivered to Earth in a capsule, while the main spacecraft continued its extended research mission. In July, it made an extremely close flyby of the double-headed asteroid Torifune.

Hayabusa2's new target will be asteroid 2015 BM510. Scientists classify it as a D-type asteroid: it is likely rich in organic matter, has comet-like properties, and may have originated in the outer part of the Solar System. This object is also the main target of the mini-Fast mission series proposed to the European Space Agency.

Read us on