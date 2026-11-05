In the United States, IBM, AMD and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have launched a joint platform for testing methods to detect and correct errors in quantum computing. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Combining quantum and classical systems

The platform combines IBM quantum computers, including its 120-qubit Nighthawk quantum chip, with ORNL's Umbra supercomputer. Umbra runs on AMD Instinct graphics processing units and AMD EPYC central processing units.

The system will enable researchers to test ways of detecting and correcting quantum errors by combining classical and quantum computing resources. Qubits are the basic units of information in quantum computers, while their calculations remain vulnerable to errors.

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Goals through 2028

The project supports the U.S. Department of Energy's goal of creating a quantum computer useful for scientific tasks by the end of 2028. According to IBM's estimate, current experiments are about 230 times behind this target.

The platform will also be connected to the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility in Tennessee. This is expected to help researchers study closer integration of quantum and classical computing resources. In May, IBM said it intended to invest more than $10 billion in quantum computing and create the first large-scale quantum computer by 2029.

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