IBM, together with researchers at the University of Chicago, completed a complex computation on a quantum computer in about 15 minutes. Leading methods for simulating such a calculation on conventional computers would require an impractically long time, ScienceDaily reports.

The authors of the study said they simultaneously met two conditions of so-called quantum advantage: the quantum system performed a task beyond the practical capabilities of classical methods and produced a result whose reliability could be assessed statistically. The experiment is described in the scientific paper “Sampling hard circuits with verifiably high fidelity.”

Verifying the result

To test quantum machines, scientists use the method of random quantum circuit sampling. It involves running randomly selected quantum operations and obtaining samples from a complex probability distribution. The more complex the circuit, the more difficult it is to reproduce its result using classical computations.

At the same time, this complicates verification: if a classical computer cannot reproduce the calculation, it is difficult to independently determine whether the quantum machine performed it correctly. The IBM and University of Chicago team proposed a structured version of such circuits which, according to their mathematical calculations, preserves the complexity of the task while making it possible to detect errors during computation.

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70 logical qubits

The experiment used 70 protected logical qubits — units of quantum information encoded across several physical qubits to reduce the impact of errors. The experiment involved 2,415 logical two-qubit operations and 468 logical T gates, which enable operations required for universal quantum computing.

Thanks to the encoding, the effective rate of logical errors was ten times lower than the baseline error rate of physical qubits. This made it possible to maintain high quantum-state fidelity — a measure of how closely the actual state corresponds to the intended one — despite thousands of operations. The researchers also published the circuits and experimental results through the Quantum Advantage Tracker.

The experiment was not aimed at solving a directly practical task, but concerned error control and computation verification — two conditions for further scaling of quantum systems.

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