Gaming company Ubisoft has announced the layoff of 166 employees at its studios in Montreal and Quebec. As Engadget reports, the cuts mainly affect production and support roles connected with canceled or reworked projects.

Another round of cuts

The new layoffs came after a previous round of cuts in January, which Ubisoft described at the time as final. Since then, the company has closed several studios and reduced staff at other divisions. From April to September, Ubisoft’s workforce decreased by approximately 1,100 people.

According to Engadget, the latest cuts may also have affected some employees of Vantage Studios, a Tencent-backed venture that works with the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Rainbow Six franchises. In its financial report, Ubisoft called the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake a significant commercial success and said that the new corporate structure is already producing its first tangible results.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New AI division

Ubisoft also announced the opening of a new subsidiary, Motherbrain, which will focus on AI for gameplay innovation. Its team created Teammates, Ubisoft’s first gaming experience with generative artificial intelligence.

The cuts at Ubisoft are taking place amid instability in the gaming industry’s labor market. According to a Game Developers Conference survey, one-third of industry workers lost their jobs over the past two years, while 55% of respondents believe generative AI is having a negative impact on the industry.

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