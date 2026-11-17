Game studio Firaxis Games, known for the Civilization and XCOM series, laid off about a third of its staff — around 60 employees — last week. Studio head Heather Hazen is also leaving Firaxis. Ars Technica reports, citing Bloomberg.

Studio restructuring

A Firaxis spokesperson said the studio is restructuring and refocusing on its core specialization — developing strategy games. According to the spokesperson, the staff reduction is intended to allow the company to focus on design, technology, and player experience.

The studio said in a statement that such decisions mean saying goodbye to employees who helped build Firaxis. At the same time, it described the changes as necessary for the next stage of the studio's development.

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New XCOM game

According to Bloomberg, a new XCOM game being developed by Firaxis has encountered development difficulties and failed to reach an important milestone. The outlet cites people familiar with the layoffs.

The studio's latest game, Civilization VII, had sufficient sales after its launch but divided players in terms of reception. Part of the audience criticized the eras system: according to Ars Technica, it partly addressed long-standing issues with the game's pacing, but changed the familiar Civilization experience.

Firaxis' previous project, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, received more positive reviews but, as Ars Technica notes, likely did not sell in the volumes the company had expected.

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