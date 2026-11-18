In Seoul, the Kospi stock index rose sharply at the start of trading on Wednesday after four consecutive declining sessions. As of 9:15 a.m., the index had gained 142.73 points, or 2.87%, to 5,111.21 points. At the opening, the Kospi rose by 2.62%.

Recovery in technology stocks

As Korea Herald reports, the previous day the index fell below the psychological 5,000-point mark for the first time in about nine months. This occurred amid continued sales of technology stocks by foreign investors.

Major technology companies were gaining during morning trading. Samsung Electronics shares rose 4.1%, while those of chipmaker SK hynix increased 5.74%. Samsung Electro-Mechanics gained 5.84%, and SK Square, the parent company of SK hynix, rose 4.27%.

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Nvidia forecast

The market was supported by Nvidia’s revenue forecast, which exceeded market expectations. In after-hours trading in the United States, shares of the American chipmaker rose by 2%. This was Nvidia’s first report after Jensen Huang stepped down as the company’s chief executive officer.

At the same time, major U.S. indices closed lower the previous day: the Dow Jones lost 1.64%, the S&P 500 fell 1.03%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.74%. Market participants were also watching Anthropic’s planned market debut on Thursday. The South Korean won was quoted at 1,333.8 won per U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 1.6 won from the previous close.

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