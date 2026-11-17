In the United States, the Cboe VIX volatility index, known as Wall Street’s “fear index,” rose by nearly five points during trading on November 17 and peaked at 27.7 points. It later remained above 26 points. This occurred amid a stock sell-off and active demand from traders for protective put options on the S&P 500 index, CNBC reports.

Demand for downside protection

The ratio of put-option volume to call-option volume on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) reached 1.5, its highest level since the first week of April, according to Barchart. The VIX rose for four consecutive days and had not fallen below 16 points since October 16.

The S&P 500 index fell below 7,300 points, to its lowest level since June. The three-month VIX3M volatility indicator briefly rose to its highest level since April. At the same time, the Nasdaq 100 held at its November low, while the VIX remained below its November 5 high of 28.4 points.

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Concerns extend beyond AI

Investor sentiment was affected by reports of large-scale technical disruptions, expectations for Nvidia’s financial report, and Anthropic’s upcoming initial public offering. At that time, Nvidia options implied a possible stock-price move of more than 7% after the earnings report, the largest in nearly two years.

Volatility in the S&P 500 rose more sharply on Tuesday than in the Nasdaq 100. Eric Metz, chief investment officer at SpiderRock Advisors for BlackRock, said the market was pricing in short-term stress for large companies in general, although concerns about the technology sector also persisted.

Among technology companies, shares of software developers declined the most. Options trading volume in the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF was nearly four times the 30-day average, while at Salesforce, put contracts outnumbered call contracts amid trading volume twice the average.

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