US President Donald Trump took part in a ceremony to sign a trade agreement with Thailand during a visit to Manila, the Philippines. Under the agreement, Thailand will eliminate all tariffs on US exports and remove significant non-tariff barriers for automobiles, medical devices, pharmaceutical products, ethanol and poultry meat from the United States.

Thailand is also to purchase additional US agricultural products worth approximately $2.6 billion. Trump, who held a brief ceremony with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, called the agreement an “incredible victory for both countries,” South China Morning Post reports.

Meeting of Quad leaders

In the Philippine capital, Trump also met with the leaders of the Quad, an informal grouping of the United States, Australia, India and Japan. It was his first engagement with the group during his second presidential term.

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The US president called the Quad one of Washington’s most important partnerships in the world. He also announced that the group’s countries would conclude several agreements on critical minerals to strengthen supply chains and hold the first Quad business leaders’ forum.

Planned meeting with Xi Jinping

After Manila, Trump is due to travel to Shenzhen, China, where he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Responding to a question about Taiwan, the US president said he did not consider it necessary to raise the issue himself because, in his view, Xi would raise it.

Trump also stated that the United States is increasing production of rare earth elements and, according to him, could catch up with China in this area within ten months. He did not confirm whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would arrive in Shenzhen, saying only: “We’ll see what happens.”

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