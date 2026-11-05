India plans to introduce a requirement for state-owned energy companies to add energy storage capacity. This was stated by Indian Power Ministry Secretary Pankaj Agarwal at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit, OilPrice reports.

According to the official, the federal authorities are also working to launch new clean energy tenders linked to storage systems. These measures are intended to reduce the volume of generated electricity that goes unused amid a shortage of capacity to store it.

Generation curtailment

According to JMK Research & Analytics, in September India was forced to curtail up to 118.6 GW of solar and wind generation capacity due to grid constraints, a lack of flexibility, and battery systems. Analysts cited a mismatch between demand and generation, electricity transmission problems, insufficient storage capacity, and the seasonal coincidence of high output with moderate demand among the reasons.

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Record volumes of renewable energy and solar generation in July and August were accompanied by curtailments, although the country was experiencing a shortage of available electricity at the time.

Plans through 2027

Starting in July 2027, India plans to introduce a rule under which developers of solar and wind projects will be required to install battery systems directly at project sites.

Earlier, the federal government approved a 145 billion Indian rupee, or $1.54 billion, funding program for grid-scale energy storage systems. It provides support for the creation of 92 GWh of capacity not yet commissioned: 30 GWh of battery systems, 60 GWh of pumped-storage projects, and 2 GWh of new energy storage technologies.

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