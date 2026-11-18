Bengaluru-based Indian startup Humyn Labs has raised $47 million in Series A funding to collect and process data needed by U.S. companies in artificial intelligence and robotics. The company creates real-world video datasets to help develop models capable of acting in physical environments, TechCrunch reports.

Funding structure

The round includes $26 million in equity investment led by Accel together with Cactus Partners. Prosus Ventures, BeeGlobal, Bajaj Finance's Finserv Intelligence, Bajaj Alts AI Opportunities Fund, Dallas Venture Capital, Lighthouse Canton, and Jump Trading also participated.

Humyn Labs received another $21 million in the form of venture debt. It was led by Lighthouse Canton Growth Debt Fund II, with Trifecta Capital also participating. According to co-founder Manish Agarwal, debt financing helps cover the gap between payments to employees and data-collection partners and customer payments, which arrive within 30–60 days.

Video data from more than 20 countries

Humyn Labs uses proprietary dual-camera equipment to record people during everyday activities. The startup's software then processes and labels the video, tracking hand movements, interactions with objects, and other details needed to train AI models.

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The company collects data in more than 20 countries across Latin America and Asia. Its main hubs are Brazil, India, and South Korea. The startup works with local partners that identify locations for data collection and oversee the process. According to Agarwal, participants are filmed while doing their usual work or household chores rather than in staged scenarios.

Humyn Labs was founded in February by Manish Agarwal, former CEO of Indian gaming company Nazara Technologies, and Ishan Gupta, a former executive at AB InBev. They previously founded Kratos Studios, now known as KGeN. Humyn Labs has 51 full-time employees, mostly in Bengaluru, as well as a network of local partners in the data-collection countries.

The startup says it has 12 paying customers, including advanced AI labs, robotics companies, and world model developers. About 90% of its revenue comes from the United States. According to the founders, the company generated $10 million in revenue from April to October, has signed contracts worth another $20 million, and has deals for an additional $20 million that have not yet been finalized.

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