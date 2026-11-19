The potential amount of funds that could go to charity through Anthropic’s fund, employee donations and company matching thanks to the company’s IPO could reach about $155–156 billion. This was reported by TechCrunch.

A fund with a share package

Anthropic’s Public Benefit Fund received 5% of the company’s shares — nearly 850 million securities. At a price of about $95 per share, this corresponds to a fund worth approximately $80 billion. Its funds are intended to be directed toward research and activities related to increasing the benefits of artificial intelligence for humanity.

The fund’s first announced commitment was $200 million to study AI’s impact on workers. Anthropic also stated that it would consider donations to charitable organizations or direct payments to specific population groups.

The fund’s stake may increase by another 2 percentage points each time Anthropic’s valuation rises by more than 50% compared with the IPO price. The next threshold is about $124.50 per share, while the IPO price was $83.

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Employee donations and the company’s contribution

Anthropic employees pledged to donate shares to charitable causes of their choice. The company agreed to supplement these donations at a 3:1 ratio for employees with longer tenure and 1:1 for newer employees.

In its S-1 filing, Anthropic said it had reserved more than 550 million shares to fulfill obligations under pledges made before September 30. According to TechCrunch’s estimate, employees may have pledged donations worth about $23 billion, while the company’s contribution could amount to about $53 billion depending on the share price at the time of transfer.

The actual amount will depend on whether employees fulfill their commitments, as well as the share price at the time of donation. Some securities may be transferred to funds where the distribution of money is made based on donors’ recommendations, which may limit their initial impact. TechCrunch interviews with employees and institutions indicate that the funds will likely be directed to organizations associated with effective altruism and AI safety research.

Separately, Anthropic donated $50 million to the city of San Francisco last week. A company representative told TechCrunch that these funds did not come from the Public Benefit Fund.

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