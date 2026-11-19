Cyprus Energy Minister Michalis Damianou and US Energy Secretary Chris Wright held bilateral talks in Warsaw, Poland, on support for the Great Sea Interconnector project and energy security in the eastern Mediterranean. Cyprus Mail reports.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the seventh ministerial meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation, P-TEC. According to Cyprus’ Energy Ministry, the sides discussed the strategic importance of the Great Sea Interconnector in overcoming the island’s energy isolation and developing energy links in the eastern Mediterranean.

Washington’s support

Cyprus’ ministry said that US political support is linked to the importance of modern energy infrastructure for strengthening interconnectivity and regional energy security. At the same time, the statement did not mention US financial commitments regarding the Great Sea Interconnector.

The talks in Warsaw continued the bilateral energy dialogue between Cyprus and the United States. The previous round of such consultations took place on June 11 in Houston, Texas, on the sidelines of a “3+1” ministerial meeting involving Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States. At that time, the participants announced the launch of the Eastern Mediterranean Energy Center and agreed on a cooperation roadmap.

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Cost debate

In Cyprus, the project was also discussed in parliament. Stefanos Stefanou, leader of the opposition AKEL party, said that the strategic importance of the Great Sea Interconnector does not mean a “blank cheque.” According to him, the project’s initial cost estimate of €1.2 billion rose to €1.9 billion, and Finance Minister Makis Keravnos estimates that it could reach €3 billion.

Stefanou also said that under such a scenario, Cyprus’ contribution could amount to €1.5 billion, excluding guaranteed investment returns over the next 35 years. The Great Sea Interconnector предусматривает the laying of an undersea cable to connect the power grids of Cyprus and Greece.

The Cypriot government confirmed this week that the procedure for making the first payment of €25 million is ongoing. The intergovernmental agreement between Cyprus and Greece of September 2024 sets a financing limit for Cyprus of €125 million for the five-year construction period.

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