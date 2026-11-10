Iran unveils underground missile complex — Jerusalem Post

Iran has announced a new underground missile complex, which allegedly houses ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as launchers. Footage of the facility was released on Tuesday by the Iranian agency Tasnim, the Jerusalem Post reports. It is impossible to independently verify the location of the complex, its condition, or whether it is new.

Command statements

The facility was visited by Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi and Commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Brigadier General Majid Mousavi. According to Rudaw, Abdollahi said that the newest missiles would surprise adversaries with their impact on the battlefield.

According to Iran International, he also spoke of a possible response beyond the Middle East in the event of a new attack on Iran. According to him, if the adversary takes another step against Iran, Tehran's response will go beyond the region.

Missiles and mobile launchers

Analysts who examined the images released by Iran suggested that the complex may have contained Fattah-1 medium-range missiles. The footage also showed separately displayed maneuverable reentry vehicles, as well as missiles with boosters and warheads. Expert Tal Inbar noted that the weapons displayed included a maneuverable reentry vehicle for Iran's Kheibar Shekan missile, as well as older missiles with conical nose cones.

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According to the publication's description, the complex also displayed commercial trucks adapted for transporting missiles. A missile can be concealed in the truck body and raised to a vertical position for launch.

Production underground

On Sunday, IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said that Iran had moved missile and drone production to underground complexes. According to him, the IRGC is creating not only underground storage facilities but also “missile production cities.”

The Jerusalem Post notes that satellite images reviewed by Reuters in February 2026 indicated that Iran was repairing missile bases damaged during the conflict with Israel in 2025. The images also recorded work to reinforce or conceal sensitive military and nuclear facilities.

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