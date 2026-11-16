Irish police acquire Sentrycs counter-drone systems — Jerusalem Post

Irish police have acquired counter-drone systems developed by Sentrycs to protect events during Ireland’s EU presidency. The Jerusalem Post reports, citing Irish outlet The Journal. According to the outlet, the equipment was installed on building rooftops to prevent drone flights over event venues.

According to unnamed sources cited by The Journal, police purchased the equipment through a US supplier, although the systems were fully designed and manufactured in Israel. Sentrycs is based in Tel Aviv, and in 2025 the company was acquired by Florida-headquartered Ondas Incorporated.

Counter-drone systems

Official Irish police social media pages showed Sentrycs equipment used by special tactical operations, armed response and emergency response units. One informed source for The Journal called these systems among the best available on the market and said it is difficult to find high-tech security equipment of this type without Israeli involvement.

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Ireland’s EU presidency told public broadcaster RTÉ that An Garda Síochána had acquired advanced drone detection and neutralization systems that are no less capable than, or superior to, counterparts in other EU countries. However, the statement did not name the equipment supplier. A police representative declined to comment on national security matters, including technology procurement and its cost.

Security of events in Dublin

Police also confirmed that they will use their own drones for surveillance near the Convention Centre Dublin and impose temporary airspace restrictions over certain parts of the capital. The announcement came after Dublin hosted the ninth meeting of the European Political Community. RTÉ called it the largest diplomatic event in Ireland’s history.

In 2024, Micheál Martin, who was then Ireland’s foreign minister, stated that the country would not purchase equipment containing Israeli-made components. At the same time, The Journal reported that four Irish Air Corps helicopters received systems jointly developed by Elbit and Airbus, while a maritime patrol aircraft received an Israeli-made radar.

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