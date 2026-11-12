In Czechia, the Spain national team defeated Czechia 2-0 on November 12 in a fifth-round match of the UEFA Nations League. Álex Baena opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 39th minute, while Marc Pubill scored the second goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Penalty after VAR review

The first goal resulted from a handball by Lukáš Ambros in the Czech penalty area. The referee awarded a penalty after reviewing the incident with VAR. Goalkeeper Matěj Kovář guessed the direction of Baena's shot but could not reach the ball.

At the beginning of the second half, Yeremy Pino scored for Spain, but his goal was disallowed for a marginal offside after a VAR check. The Czechs had an opportunity to equalize: after a shot by Lukáš Provod, the ball deflected and flew just wide of the post.

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Krejčí's red card

In the 70th minute, Czech national team captain Ladislav Krejčí received a red card. After reviewing the replay, the referee determined that his foul on Roberto Fernández stopped a promising attack by the Spanish team.

The Czechs playing with one player fewer affected the course of the final part of the match, and Pubill set the final score. According to Interia Sport, Spain had possession for 66% of the playing time and registered 21 shots compared with 13 by their opponents. The Czechs did not register a single shot on target. It was the Spaniards' fifth consecutive victory in the current edition of the tournament.

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